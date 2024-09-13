Aston Villa v Everton - Match preview

It would be safe to say the midfielder’s record in front of goal was not among the reasons Villa decided to make him their £50million record signing from Everton.

In 72 matches for the Toffees in all competitions, Onana found the net only four times.

After three matches for Villa, he is already halfway to equalling that total having scored the opening goal in each of Unai Emery’s teams two Premier League wins at West Ham and Leicester.

Both have come from set pieces and Onana gives much of the credit for his new-found prowess to Villa’s dead-ball guru Austin MacPhee.