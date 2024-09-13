Aston Villa preparing to make late Leon Bailey call

The winger suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-1 win at Leicester prior to the international break but encouragingly for the long-term perspective has not yet been ruled out against the Toffees.

Emery may opt to give Bailey more time to recover with Villa due to start their Champions League campaign away at Young Boys on Tuesday.

“Leon Bailey is still doubtful,” said Emery. “We are going to decide with him whether he is ready to be with us or not.”