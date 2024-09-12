Aston Villa goalkeeper accused slapping a cameraman

Martinez could now face punishment by Fifa following the incident, which took place after the final whistle in Barranquilla on Tuesday night. Footage appeared to show the Villa player hitting the camera and knocking it to the floor as he walked off the pitch.

The camera operator, Jhonny Jackson, has now claimed he was himself struck.

He told reporters: "Out of the blue he (Martinez) slapped me. I felt angry, very angry. I was working, just like he was. He was playing and I was shooting with my camera."