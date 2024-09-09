Villa chiefs: Unai Emery's belief in Jhon Duran key to window decisions

The Colombia international’s future was in question for the entire summer and it is understood the club were even receiving calls asking about his availability during the final hours of the window.

But Duran remained at Villa Park, in large part due to Emery’s belief in his vast potential.

To this point he has repaid the manager’s faith by coming off the bench to score match-winning goals in two of the opening three Premier League matches, including against West Ham, the club who pursued him most intently.

Villa’s president of football operations, Monchi, explained: “Unai is very confident with Jhon Duran. Very confident.

“He thinks in the next year he can become one of the best strikers in the world. He is 100 per cent convinced.”