Fans will meet Aston Villa over Champions League hikes

The latest meeting of the club’s fan advisory board (FAB) is scheduled for Wednesday and will be dominated by the ongoing fallout following this week’s announcement fans will be charged up to £97 to attend European matches.

Villa have received widespread criticism for the pricing, with one fan group announcing plans to protest before and during next Saturday’s Premier League match against Everton.

The Villa Academy group wants to hold a march and demonstration outside the directors’ entrance at Villa Park prior to kick-off, before holding up red cards for the first 97 seconds of the match. They are also calling on supporters to boycott food and drink outlets during the Champions League campaign.