Matt Maher: Aston Villa paying an unfair price for their progress
There were several thousand words spoken when Villa transfer chiefs Monchi and Damian Vidagany sat down for an hour with journalists last Saturday morning.
Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Yet it needed just 40 or so from Vidagany, Villa’s director of football operations, to succinctly sum up the problem with profit and sustainability rules for many clubs as they currently stand.
“To get revenue, what do you need? To win. What do you need to win? To spend,” he said.
“But you can not spend. So if you don’t spend, you don’t win, you don’t get revenue and you stay in the same cycle always.”