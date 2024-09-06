Matt Maher: Aston Villa paying an unfair price for their progress

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Yet it needed just 40 or so from Vidagany, Villa’s director of football operations, to succinctly sum up the problem with profit and sustainability rules for many clubs as they currently stand.

“To get revenue, what do you need? To win. What do you need to win? To spend,” he said.

“But you can not spend. So if you don’t spend, you don’t win, you don’t get revenue and you stay in the same cycle always.”