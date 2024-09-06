Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers has his say on England call-up

The Villa boss last week expressed bemusement at Rogers being selected for what he described as England’s “second team” - claiming the 22-year-old would benefit little from the experience.

But Rogers, who had been tipped for a first senior call following an impressive start to the season, disagrees and says there was never any doubt about him reporting for Young Lions duty.

“There was never any doubt about me coming,’ Rogers told the Daily Mail. ‘I spoke to him (Emery) about it. I understood what he was trying to say, he just wants to protect me and cares about our games coming up.

“He was probably just saying it from a selfish point of view in that he wants me fit and healthy for Villa, which I will be. I can do both.”