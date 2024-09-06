Aston Villa hit with substantial UEFA fine

Clubs competing in European competition are required to provide details of their accounts to the governing body which then assesses whether they have complied with financial fair play limits.

But both Villa, who returned to Europe for the first time in more than a decade when they played in last season’s Conference League, and Marseille have been penalised for failing to deliver the information by the required deadline.

It is not known just how late Villa eventually submitted their records but the club has been fined 60,000 Euros by Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body.