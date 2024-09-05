Matt Maher hits out at Aston Villa's Champions League ticket 'profiteering'
Matt Maher sat down with Jonny Drury to discuss Aston Villa's Champions League ticket pricing.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
News of the prices was met with anger this week - as figures revealed the cheapest ticket for a season ticket holder is £70.
The most expensive ticket, which is for an adult non season ticket holder is priced at £94.
Matt believes Villa have got it wrong and explains why a strong stance is needed against the hefty prices.