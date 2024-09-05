Aston Villa urged to re-think 'out of touch' Champions League ticket prices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The club has been warned it risks alienating fans after it emerged adult season ticket holders will be charged between £70 and £79 for each of the competition’s group stage fixtures. Prices for non season ticket holders are even higher, with the cost for adults ranging between £85 and £94.

Yesterday’s announcement sparked fury among the fanbase and accusations loyal supporters were being priced out of attending the club’s most hotly-anticipated matches in years.

Villa will host Bayern Munich, Juventus, Bologna and Celtic in the Champions League group stage but the excitement has been soured for many with the Villa Supporters’ Trust calling on the club to consider a U-turn.

A Trust statement read: “When compared to other English clubs in the Champions League this year and indeed Uefa’s own away ticket price cap, today’s announcement is out of touch.

“Loyal Villa fans who’ve waited as long as 40 years to celebrate this momentous season are being punished and exploited at the expense of the club’s compliance to PSR, ESR and publicly known revenue generation targets.

“The Trust fears the club will alienate fans with these prices and urges the club to rethink ahead of the first home match against Bayern Munich in October.”

A request from Villa’s fan advisory board to price Champions League matches the same as category A Premier League fixtures was rejected by the club earlier this year.