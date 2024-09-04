Matt Maher on Aston Villa's PSR revelations and 'unfair' rules
Matt Maher sat down with Jonny Drury to discuss the latest Aston Villa PSR revelations.
By Jonny Drury
Published
After the financial issues of Villa's transfer window, it has been revealed just how close the club came to breaking rules and risking a points deduction.
Jonny and Matt discuss the revelations and why the PSR and UEFA regulations have punished Villa for achieving Champions League success.