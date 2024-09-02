Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Leicester City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emi Martinez 7

Saved from Caleb Okoli in the first half. No chance with the goal, but was confident in his handling to help keep things calm.

Lamare Bogarde 6

Given the nod ahead of Kosta Nedeljkovic to make his first Premier League start. Battled hard, but looked tired when bypassed by Mavididi ahead of the goal.

Ezri Konsa 8

Another strong performance from the centre-back. Has a knack of being in the right place at the right time.

Pau Torres 7

Not quite as impressive on the ball as usual, but there were few complaints about his defensive work.

Lucas Digne 7

Linked up well with Ramsey after the latter had come on and delivered an excellent cross for what proved to be the winner.

Amadou Onana 6

In three matches for Villa the midfielder is already halfway to matching his goal total over two seasons for Everton.

Youri Tielemans 7

Excellent through pass to set up Watkins early on and then executed the free-kick for the opener to perfection. Has gone up a level.

Leon Bailey N/A

Looked bright in the opening stages before going off with a hamstring injury. Villa won’t want to be without him for long.

Morgan Rogers 6

Set up a big chance for Watkins with a neat through-ball, but for much of the match it looked as though he was trying to do too much.

John McGinn 7

The skipper started on the left, moved to the right and was good in both positions. The first time he has completed 90 minutes this season.

Ollie Watkins 6

Hermansen did well with both chances which came Watkins’ way but the striker will be frustrated not to be off the mark.

Substitutes

Jacob Ramsey 7 (for Bailey, 16), Jhon Duran 7 (for Watkins, 61), Ross Barkley 6 (for Onana, 61), Ian Maatsen (for Ramsey, 79), Kosta Nedeljkovic (for Bogarde, 79). Subs not used: Swinkels, Buendia, Zych, Gauci.