Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Leicester City
Matt Maher rates the Villa players after their win over Leicester City.
Emi Martinez 7
Saved from Caleb Okoli in the first half. No chance with the goal, but was confident in his handling to help keep things calm.
Lamare Bogarde 6
Given the nod ahead of Kosta Nedeljkovic to make his first Premier League start. Battled hard, but looked tired when bypassed by Mavididi ahead of the goal.
Ezri Konsa 8
Another strong performance from the centre-back. Has a knack of being in the right place at the right time.
Pau Torres 7
Not quite as impressive on the ball as usual, but there were few complaints about his defensive work.
Lucas Digne 7
Linked up well with Ramsey after the latter had come on and delivered an excellent cross for what proved to be the winner.
Amadou Onana 6
In three matches for Villa the midfielder is already halfway to matching his goal total over two seasons for Everton.
Youri Tielemans 7
Excellent through pass to set up Watkins early on and then executed the free-kick for the opener to perfection. Has gone up a level.
Leon Bailey N/A
Looked bright in the opening stages before going off with a hamstring injury. Villa won’t want to be without him for long.
Morgan Rogers 6
Set up a big chance for Watkins with a neat through-ball, but for much of the match it looked as though he was trying to do too much.
John McGinn 7
The skipper started on the left, moved to the right and was good in both positions. The first time he has completed 90 minutes this season.
Ollie Watkins 6
Hermansen did well with both chances which came Watkins’ way but the striker will be frustrated not to be off the mark.
Substitutes
Jacob Ramsey 7 (for Bailey, 16), Jhon Duran 7 (for Watkins, 61), Ross Barkley 6 (for Onana, 61), Ian Maatsen (for Ramsey, 79), Kosta Nedeljkovic (for Bogarde, 79). Subs not used: Swinkels, Buendia, Zych, Gauci.