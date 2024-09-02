Express & Star
Close

Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Leicester City

Matt Maher rates the Villa players after their win over Leicester City.

By Matt Maher
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Emi Martinez 7

Saved from Caleb Okoli in the first half. No chance with the goal, but was confident in his handling to help keep things calm.

Lamare Bogarde 6

Given the nod ahead of Kosta Nedeljkovic to make his first Premier League start. Battled hard, but looked tired when bypassed by Mavididi ahead of the goal.

Ezri Konsa 8

Another strong performance from the centre-back. Has a knack of being in the right place at the right time.

Pau Torres 7

Not quite as impressive on the ball as usual, but there were few complaints about his defensive work.

Lucas Digne 7

Linked up well with Ramsey after the latter had come on and delivered an excellent cross for what proved to be the winner.

Amadou Onana 6

In three matches for Villa the midfielder is already halfway to matching his goal total over two seasons for Everton.

Youri Tielemans 7

Excellent through pass to set up Watkins early on and then executed the free-kick for the opener to perfection. Has gone up a level.

Leon Bailey N/A

Looked bright in the opening stages before going off with a hamstring injury. Villa won’t want to be without him for long.

Morgan Rogers 6

Set up a big chance for Watkins with a neat through-ball, but for much of the match it looked as though he was trying to do too much.

John McGinn 7

The skipper started on the left, moved to the right and was good in both positions. The first time he has completed 90 minutes this season.

Ollie Watkins 6

Hermansen did well with both chances which came Watkins’ way but the striker will be frustrated not to be off the mark.

Substitutes

Jacob Ramsey 7 (for Bailey, 16), Jhon Duran 7 (for Watkins, 61), Ross Barkley 6 (for Onana, 61), Ian Maatsen (for Ramsey, 79), Kosta Nedeljkovic (for Bogarde, 79). Subs not used: Swinkels, Buendia, Zych, Gauci.

Similar stories
Most popular