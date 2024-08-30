Unai Emery happy with transfer business but FFP an ongoing problem for Aston Villa

Villa had to ensure they complied with both the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and Uefa’s cost controls and it is understood the club face further work to balance the books in future windows.

It means a repeat of this summer, when Villa were forced to sell Douglas Luiz to Juventus for £42.5million, cannot be ruled out.

Moussa Diaby also went to Saudi Arabia for £51m later in the window in a deal which helped lower the wage bill and the exits allowed Villa to break their transfer record by splashing out £50m on midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton, while they also paid Chelsea £37.5m for left-back Ian Maatsen.

Emery struck an upbeat tone when assessing how the club had made “intelligent” decisions under the financial restrictions to refresh the playing squad.