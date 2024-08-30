Leicester v Aston Villa: Defender urges Villa to remember their bread and butter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The result of tomorrow’s match at Leicester will determine the mood heading into the first international break of the season, before things get a lot more hectic when Unai Emery’s team take their first steps in Europe’s elite competition.

Villa, who play three times in the campaign’s opening fortnight, face seven fixtures in the space of three weeks when the action resumes.

But for now the focus is on Leicester and a first trip to the King Power Stadium since a late winner from Bertrand Traore earned a 2-1 win in April last year.

“It will be a tough game. It always is in the Premier League away from home,” said Digne. “Last time we went it was difficult and we only won in the last minute through Bertrand. I am expecting more of the same.”

Digne is confident Villa will learn the lessons from last week’s defeat to Arsenal, their first of the season.

The performance from Emery’s team was good, just as it was in the 2-1 opening day win at West Ham. But the failure to take their chances cost them dear.

Digne said: “The mood is really good. We started the season well, winning against West Ham.

“After that, I don’t think it was the best performance against Arsenal but we competed and the result could have been different had we taken our chances.

“But we will keep going against Leicester. We created big chances against Arsenal and in the Premier League the details matter.

“We need to learn more from these type of games. We need to learn from these performances to improve.”

Leicester, tipped by many to make a swift return to the Championship after being promoted as champions, have taken one point from their opening two matches after following up a 1-1 draw against Tottenham with a 2-1 defeat at Fulham last weekend.

Their manager, Steve Cooper, won his final Premier League match in charge of Nottingham Forest against Villa last November.

While respectful of the visitors, Cooper is confident his team has what it takes to get the better of Emery’s men.

“You have to have belief in your work, each other and the plan,” he said. “We’re playing against a Champions League team who’ve been on the rise for a couple of years.

“You have to respect that, but we’ve got to ensure we take the game to Villa and believe in our concepts.

“We are really positive in camp and enthused about what we can do and that has to be the approach.”

Teenager Kosta Nedeljkovic is poised to make his full Villa debut at right-back in place of the injured Matty Cash.