Former Aston Villa and West Brom winger, 34, confirms retirement

The Tamworth-born Villa academy graduate clocked up 102 appearances for his boyhood club before switching to Leicester City in 2014, where he went on to become a Premier League and FA Cup winner.

Albrighton became a hero among Foxes fans. He played more than 300 games for Leicester and was part of Claudio Ranieri's side that claimed the improbable top-flight title in 2015/16.

He went on to play and score in the Champions League for Leicester and boasts an FA Cup winners medal from 2021.

Albrighton spent half a season at The Hawthorns in 2022/23. He played 17 times for the Albion and failed to score after falling down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium.

He left Leicester in the summer at the end of his contract after a decade at the club having played 12 games in Leicester's Championship-winning season last term.

Albrighton said: "With the way last season finished at Leicester, and other things, I've got to the summer, thought I'd give it a few months to see how much I was missing the game and whether I had that eagerness to get back in.

"But I realised more or less straight away that this was it. I didn't really miss it too much. I was enjoying the other side of it, whether that's the media side or more time with the family with the age my children are at it felt like the right time to walk away and reflect a little bit on my career and be grateful for it."

He wrote on Instagram: "To the fans at Aston Villa and Leicester City, I am forever grateful for your unwavering support.

"Your passion and dedication made every moment on the pitch that more special.

"At Villa, you embraced me as one of your own, and at Leicester, you created an atmosphere than drove us to achieve the impossible."