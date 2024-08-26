Aston Villa facing Matty Cash wait

The Poland international is being assessed after being forced off just 15 minutes into the 2-0 loss but at the very least appears likely to miss this weekend’s trip to Leicester.

Teenager Kosta Nedeljkovic made his Villa Park debut off the bench against the Gunners but Cash’s injury may now increase Unai Emery’s desire to recruit another defender before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Villa have already signed seven players this summer but further additions are possible with Emery explaining: “We are trying to be demanding how we can improve the squad, how we can improve some circumstances.

“Maybe we will need time to be stronger and this week we are going to analyse if there’s something we can add."

Winger Samuel Iling-Junior is expected to join Bologna on a season-long loan, while Leander Dendoncker could also depart. Neither has featured in Villa’s first two Premier League matches.

Iling-Junior, 20, joined Villa from Juventus earlier in the window but is behind several other players in the pecking order and will head back to Italy in search of more game time.