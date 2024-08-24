Unai Emery sees Aston Villa positives despite defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey struck in the second half to condemn Emery’s men to defeat in their Premier League home opener.

But the Villa manager was encouraged by the showing, with Villa having the better of the chances before Trossard scored with his first touch after coming off the bench in the second half.

Ollie Watkins missed a golden opportunity to put the hosts ahead in the first half, before being denied by a brilliant David Raya save after the break.

Emery saw little difference between the match and the two Villa won against the Gunners last season.

He said: “Last year we won two times but both matches were very tight in the result and they had good chances.

“This time was more or less similar. We competed well.

“They have an advantage because they are mature, building a structure with the coach and players, strong in their idea. The mentality is of a high level team and they are contenders to be a high level team and win the Premier League.

“How we faced them today is the way I want. We lost, we have to accept. But before they scored we had two very good chances.

“Of course, we have to be clinical. Last year we scored and this year we did not.”

Emery pointed to Raya’s save as the match’s turning point. The goalkeeper somehow recovered his feet after Amadou Onana’s deflected shot had struck the bar to deny Watkins on the rebound.

The latter had earlier been guilty of missing a sitter when he side-footed wide.

Emery said: “Their goalkeeper saved and this action was the key moment. It was a fantastic save.

“Last year we played the same match two times and won. Today we lost.

“The second half was the key. When we had chances to score and did not.

“But I am more or less proud of how we played the first two matches.

“I am happy. Of course, our first victory last week was really fantastic. Today we lost but competed well.

“The most important thing is to create chances and if we do, chances like that will be goals in the future.”

Villa’s biggest concern, aside from the result, was a hamstring injury suffered by Matty Cash in the opening half. The right-back will be assessed over the next couple of days.