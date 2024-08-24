Johnny Phillips: Amadou Onana looking a £50million snip for Aston Villa

The impact made by the former Everton midfielder was instant, and not just his goal scoring contribution.

It is a demanding role he has been signed for, but the Belgian international – all 6ft 5ins of him – showed why Unai Emery spent so much money on him.

So comfortable on the ball, Onana never flinched when receiving possession in tight areas.

Add in his ability to break up opposition moves, his presence in the air and stamina covering ground and there is the makings of a complete midfielder in there.

It is very early days, and finding consistency of performance will be key over a full season, but Onana looks like a great fit for the Villa.