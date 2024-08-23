Unai Emery says Aston Villa's most important transfer business 'already done'
Unai Emery claims Villa’s most important transfer business has already been done with a move for Raheem Sterling looking unlikely.
Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sources close to the club have distanced themselves from reports Villa had spoken to Chelsea about a possible move for the winger.
Sterling has been told he is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge but his £325,000-a-week salary makes the move a virtual non-starter for Villa.
Emery, who has made seven signings to this point, has not ruled out further additions before next Friday’s deadline.
But he added: “I am very happy with what we have now. Of course, something can change, players leaving or others joining.