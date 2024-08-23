Unai Emery says Aston Villa's most important transfer business 'already done'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sources close to the club have distanced themselves from reports Villa had spoken to Chelsea about a possible move for the winger.

Sterling has been told he is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge but his £325,000-a-week salary makes the move a virtual non-starter for Villa.

Emery, who has made seven signings to this point, has not ruled out further additions before next Friday’s deadline.

But he added: “I am very happy with what we have now. Of course, something can change, players leaving or others joining.