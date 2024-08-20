Unai Emery excited by potential of new Aston Villa star

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Onana enjoyed a dream start to his Villa career by scoring just three minutes in to Saturday’s 2-1 win at West Ham, the Belgium international going on to earn plaudits for his all-round performance.

But the ever-demanding Emery thinks Onana, who joined last month in a big money deal from Everton, still has room to improve.

“There is still lots of work to do and his potential, it is big,” said the Villa boss. “We need to do a process with him to exploit that potential.

"It is about identifying quickly how we want to play with him and how he dominates the position he is playing. He is very mature to learn as soon as possible everything tactically."

Young defender Lamare Bogarde is ready to commit his future to Villa by signing a long-term contract.

The 20-year-old, who joined Villa’s academy from Feyenoord four years ago, was the subject of a failed bid from Nottingham Forest earlier in the summer.

But Villa see Bogarde, currently their fourth-choice centre-back while Tyrone Mings completes his recovery from injury, as a player for the future and have worked to agree a new deal.