Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v West Ham: Two 8s in opening day win
Matt Maher rates the Aston Villa players after their opening day win at West Ham.
By Matt Maher
Emi Martinez 7
Saved smartly at his near post from Emerson but didn’t have to make another stop. His handling was impressive when required.
Matty Cash 6
Gave away the penalty, though he count himself a little unlucky. Had a tough task against Kudus and then Summerville but stuck to it.
Ezri Konsa 8
John Terry once said the aim for a centre-back is to be invisible. That summed up Konsa on Saturday. So good you didn’t notice him.
Pau Torres 7
Played a big part in the winner by picking out Maatsen’s run down the left. Always looks good on the ball.