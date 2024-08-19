Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v West Ham: Two 8s in opening day win

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emi Martinez 7

Saved smartly at his near post from Emerson but didn’t have to make another stop. His handling was impressive when required.

Matty Cash 6

Gave away the penalty, though he count himself a little unlucky. Had a tough task against Kudus and then Summerville but stuck to it.

Ezri Konsa 8

John Terry once said the aim for a centre-back is to be invisible. That summed up Konsa on Saturday. So good you didn’t notice him.

Pau Torres 7

Played a big part in the winner by picking out Maatsen’s run down the left. Always looks good on the ball.