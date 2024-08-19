Aston Villa's Jhon Duran giving new boy backing after opening day goal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Duran came off the bench to score against the club who spent much of the summer trying to sign him.

The 20-year-old upset Villa supporters when he openly courted the move last month but all was forgiven as he helped Unai Emery’s team get their season off to the perfect start.

Emery, who has spoken to Duran about what he last week described as “youngster’s mistakes” is hopeful the Colombia international will now stay, though the Villa manager conceded things could still change before the transfer window closes on Friday week.

Record signing Onana, who enjoyed the perfect debut by scoring the opener in the 2-1 victory, thinks Duran has a major part to play.

“I think he’s fully committed to his task and he knows what he has to do,” said the Belgium international. “This season he’s gonna be a very important player for us and I’m happy to have him in my team.

“Do we need two strikers? Definitely, for sure. I think Ollie Watkins is one of the best in the country, without any doubt. And with Jhon Duran, we couldn’t have it any better.

“He’s a very lively kid. He’s just a nice guy to be around, very happy, always joking around.”

Onana, who joined from Everton for £50million, got his Villa career off to a flying start when he headed home Youri Tielemans’ fourth minute corner.

Though Lucas Paqueta levelled things from the spot, the visitors always looked dangerous and Duran finished a move which saw three substitutes combine, the returning Jacob Ramsey laying on the final pass.

Onana believes Villa have the squad to cope in what promises to be a busy season, with the club embarking on a Champions League campaign.

“It’s going to be different, obviously, in terms of management, there’s going to be a lot of games,” he said. “But we’ve got great players, good depth on the bench, quality players, so I’m not worried about that.

“Something the manager does quite well is just keep the group together. Starters, bench players, everyone. If you play five minutes, two minutes, just go out there and give your best.

“It feels like I’ve been here for ages. I love the communion with the fans, I was enjoying myself out there.

“Hopefully I can deliver these kind of performances week in, week out, that’s what I aim for.”