Unai Emery outlines Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran position after Aston Villa win

Moreno was absent as Villa opened the season with a 2-1 win at West Ham on Saturday and Emery later admitted he was likely to depart before the window closes.

Forest are keen on taking the 31-year-old to the City Ground while there has also been interest from two clubs in Spain and one in Turkey.

Villa signed Ian Maatsen from Chelsea for £37.5million this summer and with Lucas Digne also on the books, Moreno has found himself pushed down the pecking order.

“We were speaking with different players in this position,” said Emery. “The difficulty is to manage with three left-backs. Moreno is the player who is now close to leaving.”

While Moreno looks like leaving, Emery is hoping Jhon Duran stays after the striker came off the bench to score the winner at the London Stadium.

Duran looked certain to depart this summer with Chelsea and then West Ham pursuing his signature.

But the 20-year-old, who upset Villa supporters when he last month appeared to be agitating for a move to the Hammers, is back in favour with many after his match-winning strike.

Emery stopped short of saying the Colombia international would definitely now be staying but is hopeful.

“'We were open with every player to accept a good offer and one of those players is him,” said the Villa boss.

“But we know how much we believe in him and if he leaves it's because the offer is very good, but I want to keep him.

"We believe in Duran and in his potential. We are always open to working with him if he's like he is today, helping the team and today was fantastic.”

Debutant Amadou Onana had headed Villa into a fourth-minute lead but Emery’s team, who missed several good chances, were pegged back by Lucas Paqueta’s penalty before Duran struck with 11 minutes remaining.