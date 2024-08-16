Cameron Archer heading for Aston Villa exit
Cameron Archer is heading toward a Villa exit with the striker closing on a permanent move to Southampton.
The Walsall-born forward returned to the club earlier this summer after spending last season at Sheffield United but is now expected to depart for good.
Spanish First Division club Getafe and Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin had been keen on taking the 22-year-old on loan but the Saints are keen to secure a permanent deal and talks between the clubs are progressing.