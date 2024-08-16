Aston Villa launch new away kit

The white strip, manufactured by Adidas, will be worn by players for the first time when Unai Emery’s team open their campaign at West Ham on Saturday.

Villa agreed a new multi-million pound shirt deal with Adidas earlier this year and the away kit is the second to be designed by the German sportswear giant, following last month’s launch of the home shirt.

The kits, which feature a claret and blue colour, will be worn by both the men’s and women’s teams.

Villa’s president of business operations Chris Heck said: “Launching our away kit with Adidas comes with great pride.

“Collaborating with the best in the business has inspired the club, Adidas cares deeply about the identity linked to our 150-year history as a club and re-imagined it for the modern day.

“As we enter a new era, we’re pleased to be partnered with one of the biggest sportswear brands in the world, reflecting our ambition to compete at the top of football."

Sam Handy, senior vice-president of product and design at Adidas, added: “Adidas knows that Aston Villa is a club that is deep-rooted in its culture and visual identity, and we wanted to reflect this by ensuring that the away kit features the club’s iconic colours of claret and blue.

“As a brand, we’re always competing to be at the forefront, so we’re very pleased to be working with a club that embodies that same drive."