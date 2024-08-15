Aston Villa's president of football operations has strong words for PSR

Monchi had to help negotiate Villa through a challenging summer, alongside manager Unai Emery, despite qualifying for the Champions League for the first time last season.

After recording a £119million loss last term, Villa have had to sell players in order to avoid breaching PSR this summer.

Moussa Diaby completed a big-money move to Saudi Arabian outfit El-Ittihad and Douglas Luiz left for Juventus - with the club recouping in the region of £94 million in transfer fees for both players.

Academy products Tim Iroegbunam and Omari Kellyman have also departed for Everton and Chelsea respectively, with Monchi claiming that the sale of players from the youth academy is something clubs are being force to do in order to toe the line with PSR.