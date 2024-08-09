Tyrone Mings excited for Aston Villa return

The 31-year-old defender has not featured for Villa since picking up a serious knee injury on the opening day of last season against Newcastle.

Mings, who joined in 2019, has made more than 150 league appearances in claret and blue and the England defender is close to resuming training.

The earliest Mings could return to action is next month and speaking to VillaTV before the club’s pre-season friendly victory over Athletic Bilbao, he said he cannot wait to put his boots on again.