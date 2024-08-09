Talking points from Aston Villa’s pre-season win over Bilbao

They have won three and lost three and their most recent clash, against Athletic Bilbao, was won thanks to a wonderful late individual goal from Cameron Archer.

Villa had twice led in the match after Jacob Ramsey scored early and Jaden Philogene netted after the interval.

But they were pulled back firstly by Yeray Alvarez’s finish at the back post and then Gorka Guruzeta’s sweeping strike.

Thankfully, for more than 9,700 Villa fans inside Bescot Stadium, Archer ran half the length of the pitch, went around the goalkeeper and finished from a tight angle to give them victory – but what were the talking points?

Goals conceded

It has not been a convincing pre-season for Unai Emery’s defensive unit having let in nine goals in their six games.