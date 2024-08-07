Internationals return to Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa were both members of Gareth Southgate’s England squad who competed at the European Championships in Germany where they narrowly lost the final to Spain – and they were pictured alongside club skipper and Scotland midfielder John McGinn back in action at Villa yesterday.

Emi Martínez was also back after returning from duty with Argentina. They beat Columbia to win the Copa America final recording their second major trophy in two years.