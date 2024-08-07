Aston Villa 3 Athletic Bilbao 2 - Report

Unai Emery's side had lost their last three pre-season friendlies before the clash at Bescot Stadium as they continue to prepare for their Premier League curtain raiser against West Ham in 10 days time.

The hosts led inside three minutes when Jacob Ramsey slotted underneath Bilbao keeper Alex Padilla after fine build-up play involving Pau Torres, Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans.

Villa could have led by more with Tielemans, John McGinn and Rogers all missing big chances to double their advantage.

It was not a completely one-sided affair. Alex Berenguer's shot from inside the box was well saved by Joe Gauci.

Oihan Sancet also had an opportunity from around 12 yards out, but he too, could not find the net.

Just before the half-hour mark, Bilbao did score. Villa failed to defend a set piece, and Yeray Alvarez was on hand at the back post to equalise.

Villa boss Unai Emery went to his bench at the break introducing Jaden Philogene - the summer signing from Hull City - he made an almost immediate impact restoring his side's lead and finishing calmly into the bottom corner.

A host of substitutions were made within moments of that goal in true pre-season-friendly style.

Only Lamare Bogarde remained from the starting XI and the changes struggled to make an impact as Bilbao pegged their hosts back for the second time in the match with Gorka Guruzeta sweeping home a cross from close range.

There were more than 9,700 fans inside Bescot Stadium, and Cameron Archer provided them with a brilliant individual goal to give Villa a late winner.

He ran more than half the length of the pitch, before rounding the goalkeeper and finishing from a tight angle.

Villa move on to their final game of the summer against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday before their Premier League campaign gets under way just seven days later.

Villa: Gauci (Zych 45), Cash (Philogene 45), Bogarde, Torres (Swinkels), Digne (Maatsen 60), Onana (Dendoncker 60), Tielemans (Barkley 60), Ramsey (Nedeljkovic 45), McGinn (Bundia 60), Bailey (Iling-Junior), Rogers (Archer 60).

Subs: Zych, Wright, Barkley, Buendia, Moreno, Iling-Junior, Philogene, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Dendoncker, Archer, Swinkels.

Bilbao: Padila, Gorosabel (Rincon 84), Paredes (Lekue 80), Alvarez Vesga (Herrera 71), Berenguer (Canales 80), Sancet (Jauregizar 80), Williams (Marton 71), Djalo (Guruzeta 45), Berchiche (Boiro), Prados (Gomes 71).

Subs: Boiro, Jauregizar, Olabarrieta, Guruzeta, Gastesi, Lekue, Marton, Gomez, Herrera, Rincon, Canales, Dunabeitia.