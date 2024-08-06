Aston Villa ‘are still in the chase' for £26million man
Villa are still in the hunt to sign Maximilian Beier with the Hoffenheim striker set to make a decision on his future soon amid growing competition from Borussia Dortmund, according to reportss in Germany, Villa and Chelsea both made offers for the 21-year-old last week.
Beier, who has a £26million release clause, has also attracted interest from Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen.
Now, Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund are pushing to sign the Germany international as a replacement for Niclas Fullkrug following his departure to West Ham. German correspondent Florian Plettenberg added that Die Borussen want to complete a deal as soon as possible with newly-appointed boss Nuri Sahin keen to get him through the door.
Beier scored 16 times in 35 appearances during his breakthrough season in the Bundesliga last term.