Aston Villa ‘are still in the chase' for £26million man

Beier, who has a £26million release clause, has also attracted interest from Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen.

Now, Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund are pushing to sign the Germany international as a replacement for Niclas Fullkrug following his departure to West Ham. German correspondent Florian Plettenberg added that Die Borussen want to complete a deal as soon as possible with newly-appointed boss Nuri Sahin keen to get him through the door.

Beier scored 16 times in 35 appearances during his breakthrough season in the Bundesliga last term.