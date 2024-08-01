Former Aston Villa winger returns to English football

The 29-year-old, who scored 26 goals in 119 games for Villa, has been a free agent since being dismissed by German club Mainz in Autumn.

He had his contract terminated by the Bundesliga club over a social media post referencing the conflict in Gaza.

However, last month a German court ruled that the winger had been unfairly dismissed.

Now the wide man, who has also played for Everton, has returned to English football with the Welsh club.

He said: "I’m excited. I’m really hungry and looking forward to playing for this great club,

"The city is amazing. I’ve got to feel at home, and from the moment I arrived here I’ve been feeling good."