Aston Villa season tickets sell out for fifth straight season

Unai Emery’s side will be competing on multiple fronts this campaign, having qualified for the Champions League by finishing fourth in the Premier League. And after a ‘record renewal rate’, all season tickets are now sold out.

A Villa statement read: “Existing season ticket holders renewed in huge numbers for the club’s forthcoming historic 150th anniversary campaign, with unprecedented demand resulting in a record renewal rate.

“A limited number subsequently remained and an allocation was made available to those supporters at the top of the club’s waiting list to secure their seat. All remaining season tickets have now been snapped up and the maximum capped number has been reached for a fifth successive year.”