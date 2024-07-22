Aston Villa continue to wheel and deal in transfer market
Villa’s busy summer shows no sign of slowing down – with a swap deal involving Giovani Lo Celso and Jacob Ramsey reportedly being discussed.
Plus
Published
Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana underwent a medical at Villa yesterday ahead of a proposed £50 million switch from Premier League rivals Everton.
That would take them to eight incomings – with moves for a ninth well under way, though it would also see academy graduate Ramsey leave Villa Park.
According to reports in Argentina, Tottenham are willing to pay £20 million plus Lo Celso in order to bring Ramsey to North London.