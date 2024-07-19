Aston Villa seal £13million winger return
Villa have completed the re-signing of winger Jaden Philogene from Hull for a fee of around £13million.
By Matt Maher
Philogene has returned just 11 months after leaving for the Tigers for £5m, after Villa triggered a clause allowing them to match any bids received from Premier League clubs for their academy product.
When newly-promoted Ipswich offered £18m for the 22-year-old earlier this month, Villa made their move.
Philogene underwent a medal on Monday and was back at the club on Thursday to finalise paperwork. He is understood to have signed a five-year contract, the terms of which were agreed during his departure last year.