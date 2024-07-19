Aston Villa seal £13million winger return

Philogene has returned just 11 months after leaving for the Tigers for £5m, after Villa triggered a clause allowing them to match any bids received from Premier League clubs for their academy product.

When newly-promoted Ipswich offered £18m for the 22-year-old earlier this month, Villa made their move.

Philogene underwent a medal on Monday and was back at the club on Thursday to finalise paperwork. He is understood to have signed a five-year contract, the terms of which were agreed during his departure last year.