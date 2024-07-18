Express & Star
Why it will take much more for Spurs to sign Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

Jonny Drury sat down with Matt Maher to discuss Tottenham's interest in Villa's Jacob Ramsey.

By Jonny Drury
Published
Last updated

The Villa youngster has been subject of interest and a bid from Spurs this summer - with the London club still need on signing the midfielder.

Matt looks at what the future could hold and what it would take to force Villa into selling their prized young asset.

