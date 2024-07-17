Aston Villa slap £60m price on Moussa Diaby amid Saudi interest

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Saudi Pro League club are thought to have offered around £46m for Diaby but Villa want considerably more for a player signed only 12 months ago in a club record £43m deal from Bayer Leverkusen.

Unai Emery had no intention of allowing the France international to leave heading into the summer but an increased bid from Al-Ittihad could alter that stance, with the money then being reinvested elsewhere in the squad.

Diaby featured in all 38 of Villa’s Premier League matches last season, scoring six goals. Though the 25-year-old sometimes struggled for consistency and form, there is a belief he will be stronger from the experience of his first campaign in English football.

Villa play their first pre-season fixture at Walsall tonight.