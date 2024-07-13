Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins fired up for a Euro repeat in Berlin

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 28-year-old wrote his name in the history books on Wednesday after coming off the bench against the Netherlands with nine minutes of regulation time remaining.

Gareth Southgate’s decision to replace England captain Harry Kane, whose penalty cancelled out Xavi Simons’ opener in Dortmund, with Watkins proved inspired.

Fellow introduction Cole Palmer slipped in the Villa sharpshooter to seal a late 2-1 victory and the striker is now ready to make a similar impact off the bench in Sunday’s Olympiastadion final.

“It’s been an unbelievable feeling, to be honest,” Watkins said. “I was taken back by the goal but also I wasn’t shocked that I did that, really, because I have full belief in myself. I knew when I was going on to the pitch I was going to score. I manifested it, I had worked very hard to get to that point, so it’s been an amazing feeling but I’m not shocked.”

Asked if it gives him more belief that he can have a similar impact in the final, Watkins said: “Yeah, definitely. I’ve got that fire in my belly, I’m ready whenever called upon.

“Hopefully I get the call to come onto the pitch again and then hopefully I can produce.”

It is just the third men’s final in English football history and favourites Spain stand in their way in the German capital.

Asked if Unai Emery, the Spanish boss of Villa, had been in touch ahead of Sunday’s clash, he said: “Text messages, no I haven’t. I don’t even actually have the boss’ number, to be honest!

“But I have had quite a few text messages, but I think I was going to after the other night.”

Watkins has enjoyed quite some rise to the continent’s top stage having started his career at Exeter and played on loan at Weston-super-Mare as recently as 2015.

The striker’s journey to the Euro 2024 final could not contrast much more starkly than with Spain sensation Lamine Yamal, who scored a magnificent goal in the semi-final win against France and turns 17 on Saturday.

Asked what he was doing on his 17th birthday, Watkins said: “I definitely wasn’t preparing for a final, I can tell you that.

“He’s an unbelievable talent. Everyone has seen what he can do, a generational talent.

“It’s not often you are scoring goals against France in the top corner in the semi-finals of the Euros at 16, so obviously he’s got the world at his feet. He’s miles ahead of me when I was 16 or 17!”