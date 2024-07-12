Matt Maher: Philippe Coutinho had some value off the pitch at Aston Villa

Back then, in January 2022, the mood was one of excitement and near disbelief the club had managed to attract one of the most expensive players in football history.

Much of it remained five months later when Villa converted the Brazilian’s initial loan from Barcelona into a permanent move for £17million.

Since then, things haven’t exactly gone to plan. Coutinho has started only seven Premier League matches, scored just one goal and reached near Lovre Kalinic levels on the “forgot he was still on the books” scale.