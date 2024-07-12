Aston Villa to re-sign winger

The 22-year-old will undergo a medical early next week ahead of completing his return just 11 months after leaving in a £5m switch to Hull.

That deal included a clause allowing Villa to match any offer from a Premier League club for their academy product.

When Ipswich bid £18m Philogene earlier this week, Unai Emery decided to act and the player, who also had interest from Everton, has decided his future is at Villa.

Personal terms on a five-year contract were agreed as part of the deal which sent Philogene to Hull last August.