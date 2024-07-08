All systems go as Aston Villa and the new boys check in

The group of non-international players arriving for the first day of pre-season includes four new signings along with several facing uncertain futures.

New boys Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea, Samuel Iling-Junior and Ross Barkley will undergo fitness testing along with the rest of their team-mates.

Those returning include striker Cameron Archer, who spent last season at Sheffield United. The Walsall-born frontman departed last August in a deal which guaranteed his return to Villa should the Blades be relegated from the Premier League.