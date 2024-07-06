Cup hero Peter McParland joins Aston Villa greats at anniversary

McParland, who scored twice when Villa beat Manchester United in the 1957 final, will be at Dudley Sports and Social Club, Brierley Hill, for an afternoon of music, entertainment and memories with supporters getting the chance to meet a host of heroes from the 1950s through to the 90s.

Several members of the club’s 1982 European Cup-winning team are also scheduled to attend, along with legendary former player and boss, Brian Little and 1994 League Cup-winning skipper Kevin Richardson.

“I had the idea originally back in December when I went and visited Peter, who is Villa’s oldest surviving player, and discussed it with him,” explained organiser Wayne Etheridge.

“The initial hope was to have between 12 or 15 former players attend but things really have just snowballed from there.”

More than 500 supporters have already booked to attend, with some travelling from as far afield as the USA. Music will be provided by four bands, while there will also be a barbecue.

“The players are all arriving by coach and will be announced off that,” says Etheridge. “Fans will get the chance to mingle with the players and share their memories and get things signed if they wish.”

Tickets, priced at £40, are still available through the sportnightevents.com website. The event begins at 2pm and runs until 7pm.