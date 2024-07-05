Aston Villa's Emi Martinez the shoot-out hero again as Argentina advance

The Villa goalkeeper saved two spot-kicks to help the reigning champions record a 4-2 quarter-final shoot-out victory over Ecuador, after captain Messi had sent his penalty against the bar.

It continued Martinez’s remarkable record in shoot-outs, with the 31-year-old World Cup winner now having kept out half of the 24 penalties he has faced for Argentina.

"I told the guys before the penalty shootout that I wasn't ready to go home. This group deserves to go all the way to the final," Martinez, who danced wildly after saving his second penalty, told Argentine television.

"I got a bit full on with the crowd. I had all the Argentinians here, my family close by. So these are special moments.”

Martinez, the goalkeeper in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup final shoot-out win over France, saved the first two kicks he faced against Ecuador from Angel Mina and Alan Minda, after Messi had chipped his effort onto the bar.

Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia had also hit the post with a penalty during normal time after Lisandro Martinez had put Argentina in front. Kevin Rodriguez then levelled in second half stoppage time to force an extra period and eventually a shoot-out, where once again Martinez came to the fore.

"Dibu (Martinez) is an animal,” said Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. “The truth is that what he is doing is crazy. He deserves it.

“He loves to wear these colours. He gives us a lot of security and peace of mind. We try to do the same for him, but in these important moments he's always there.”

It was Martinez’s fifth major shoot-out win and his second this year after also saving twice from the spot to help Villa beat Lille in April’s Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

Martinez also saved two penalties in a World Cup quarter-final victory over the Netherlands. He saved three in a 2021 Copa America semi-final win against Colombia.