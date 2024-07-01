Aston Villa seal £21m double signing

Their arrivals were rubber-stamped just 24 hours after midfielder Douglas Luiz sealed a £42m switch from Villa to the Italian giants in a separate deal.

Barrenechea and Iling-Junior were both identified by Villa as desired targets during negotiations with Juventus over Luiz.

London-born Iling-Junior, 20, began his career at Chelsea before moving to Italy in 2020 and can play anywhere on the left-wing.

Argentine Barrenechea, meanwhile, joined Juventus from Sion having moved to Switzerland from Newell’s Old Boys. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Frosinone in Serie A.

US international Weston McKennie had initially been discussed as a possible Villa signing but talks over personal terms failed to progress, with Villa then switching their focus to Barrenechea.

The fee received for Luiz will be included in the club’s 2023-24 accounts and is believed to be crucial in ensuring they comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Villa have also sold Tim Iroegbunam to Everton for £9m, while teenage forward Omari Kellyman completed a £19m switch to Chelsea over the weekend.

Barrenechea and Iling-Junior follow Lewis Dobbin and Ian Maatsen through the door as new signings, during what has been a hectic opening month of the summer window.

Villa are also on course to complete the signing of midfielder Ross Barkley from Luton in the coming days.