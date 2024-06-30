Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz joins Juventus
Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has joined Juventus.
Luiz has signed a five-year deal with the Italian giants and has joined for a reported fee of £42.35 million.
After joining in 2019 the Brazilian made more than 150 appearances for Villa over a five-year period.
He helped Villa qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Champions League in consecutive seasons and won the club’s Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Season at the end of 2022/23.