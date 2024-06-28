Jhon Duran relaxed over possible Aston Villa exit
Jhon Duran claims he is paying no attention to the possibility of leaving Villa this summer.
Chelsea were granted permission to discuss personal terms with Duran earlier this month but a move is yet to materialise with Villa wanting £40million for the Colombia international.
Teenage forward Omari Kellyman is poised to leave for Stamford Bridge in a £19m deal, while Villa are signing left-back Ian Maatsen for £37.5m.
That has left Duran’s future uncertain but the 20-year-old, currently away at the Copa America, is in relaxed mood.
“The options of the other teams, I don’t know, I am not aware now,” he said.
“I’m focused on the national team, at the Copa America, wanting to add minutes, supporting the team. For those topics of a possible move, I have other people who take care of that.”