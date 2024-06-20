Aston Villa open talks with Everton winger

The 21-year-old, who joined the Toffees' academy a decade ago, had made only 15 Premier League appearances, a dozen of which came last season with all-but-one coming as a substitute.

Dobbin, whose contract expires next summer, scored his first senior goal in the 2-0 win at home to Chelsea in December but has struggled to make a breakthrough despite Everton's well-documented problems up front last term.

Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam could move in the other direction in a separate deal.