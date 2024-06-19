Aston Villa exercise contract options on key WSL duo

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Midfielder Nobbs, who also has 71 caps for England, joined Villa in January 2023 after 12 years at Arsenal.

She has made 43 appearances for the club, scoring six goals including a hat-trick against Brighton in 2023.

Defender Turner, 32, has made 51 appearances for Villa, mostly at centre-half, since signing from Everton in the summer of 2022.

She has scored twice, including a memorable volley against Manchester City in December that was later named the Women’s Super League goal of the season.

Former Villa loanee Ryan Bertrand has announced his retirement.

The 34-year-old had not played for a club since leaving Leicester at the end of the 2022-23 season, when the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League.

Bertrand started his career at Gillingham, before moving to Chelsea’s youth set-up and then spending time on loan with the likes of Norwich, Reading and Nottingham Forest.

The defender made 57 first-team appearances for Chelsea, including the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, which the Blues won on penalties.

After an initial loan spell, Bertrand made a permanent switch to Southampton during February 2015, playing more than 200 games for the Saints before moving to Leicester on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

“It’s been a little while, but I get asked a lot of questions, ‘when are you coming back, what are you doing?’, Bertrand said on Sky Sports. “So, just to make that official I am retiring and very much looking forward to the next steps.”

Bertrand won 19 senior England caps and was part of Roy Hodgson’s squad for Euro 2016.