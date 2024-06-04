Aston Villa ‘block bid to call up stars for Olympics’

Reports in France last night suggested France’s Olympics football team coach Thierry Henry had wanted to call up the Villa duo for the Paris Games, which get under way next month.

However, reports in the French media claimed Villa have blocked their players taking part in the tournament as overage players.

Olympics football is an under-23s tournament but each competing nation can call up three overage players.

Asked why there were only two players aged over 23 in his squad in his preliminary squad of 25, Henry said they had been refused permission at the last minute.

“We received two ‘no’s’ twenty-five minutes ago, just before going down (to the press conference),” said the former Arsenal and Barcelona striker.

“It was difficult to go back to more (than two players over 23),” added Henry, who won the World Cup and European Championships in a glittering international career with France.

“But there will be three players over 23 in the final list, that’s for sure.”

French media outlet L’Equipe cited sources claiming it was Villa which opposed releasing 24-year-old Diaby and Digne, 30.

Selection would have meant the players missing pre-season with their club.