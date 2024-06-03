Aston Villa reach 'verbal agreement' for midfielder's return - reports

That is according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has reported that Barkley is set to cost in the region of £5 million.

The report goes onto claim that an agreement is expected to be reached with Barkley and his representatives at the 'beginning of July'.

Barkley previously spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Villa - scoring three goals and setting up one more in 24 appearances under Dean Smith.

The former Everton, Chelsea and OGC Nice star enjoyed a bright campaign during Luton's solitary season in the top-flight despite suffering immediate relegation back to the Championship.

He scored five goals and contributed six assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for the Hatters.